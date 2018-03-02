  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Dangerous driving conditions amid winter storm warning in Lake Tahoe

Skiers are delighted by all the snow Lake Tahoe is getting, but this latest snowstorm is causing dangerous driving conditions for anyone heading up this weekend. (Photo submitted to KGO-TV by Squaw Valley Ski Resort)

The latest storm to the hit the Bay Area may have been a bane for commuters, but it is definitely a boon for local ski resorts.


Crews at various ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area have been digging out lifts that got buried in snow.

A blizzard warning has expired but the National Weather Service says whiteout conditions are still possible around Lake Tahoe where 3 feet of snow already has fallen and winds gusting to nearly 150 mph temporarily shut down Interstate 80.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday around Tahoe where up to another 20 inches of snow is possible.

So, if you plan on heading up to shred the gnar, be careful and allow yourself some extra time.

CHP officials said chains are required on Interstate 80 from Truckee to Alta. If you're taking Highway 50, chains are required from Freds to Meyer.

Officials are warning that the highways are icy because of the compacted snow, so make sure to slow down if you head up to Lake Tahoe this weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
