SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --The number of sexual battery lawsuits in California has grown to 10 against former Olympics team physician Larry Nassar with a filing Thursday in Santa Clara County Superior Court by Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Aly Raisman.
Her lawsuit accuses Nassar of sexual battery and other charges at multiple locations across the U.S. and overseas.
The reason the suit was filed in San Jose, according to her attorney John Manly, is that Raisman was sexually abused during the Olympic trials held at SAP Center in San Jose in June of 2012.
The 57-page lawsuit also names the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics and others as defendants.
The suit seeks damages and a jury trial for sexual harassment, infliction of emotional distress, negligent supervision, gender violence and several other complaints. A trial is not expected to be held in Santa Clara County as last month the California Supreme Court ordered that these cases be consolidated and heard in Orange County.
"At some point," said Manly, "somebody needs to act to protect children, and what Miss Raisman is basically saying by this lawsuit is, if you won't, I will."
USA Gymnastics, based in Indianapolis, issued a statement Friday, saying in part, "We are very sorry that any athlete has been hurt by the despicable crimes of Larry Nassar. USA Gymnastics will not comment on the complaints filed on behalf of Aly Raisman."
ABC7 News reached out to the U.S. Olympic Committee for comment, but there has been no response. There is no statement on its website.
When Raisman testified at the Michigan trial of Nassar, she told him, "I'm here to tell you that I will not rest until every last trace of your influence on this sport has been destroyed like the cancer it is."
Manly says a trial is not expected to happen for a year or two.
