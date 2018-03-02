Bay Area winery unveils wines to be poured exclusively at the Oscars

Famed "Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola is not nominated for an Oscar this year, but there will be plenty of feasting in his honor this Sunday.Coppola's winery in Geyserville made a special Oscars 90th edition label for the occasion.The 2016 Chardonnay and 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon will only be poured during the awards ceremony and at the Governors Ball after-party.Although Coppola owns the winery, the wines were created by the winemaker of his "Director's Cut" collection."He doesn't wander around while we are doing that work, but Archimedes is one of his favorite wines and I've had a thumbs up from that and I really appreciate that," said winemaker Sandy Walheim.Coppola Winery is providing 2,400 bottles of wines for the Oscars. That's more than 14,000 glasses.The special Oscars 90th Edition wines will not be available for sale to the public, but the winery is creating a similar wine for public sale.Other Coppola wines that will be served on Oscar Sunday that are available for purchase are the Director's Cut Sauvignon Blanc, Coppola Reserve Pinot Noir 2016 and Archimedes 2014, which is one of the director's favorites.The winery in Sonoma County displays memorabilia from Coppola's movies, like the Godfather, Apocalypse Now and Bram Stoker's Dracula.