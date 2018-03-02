5 p.m. UPDATE: Deputies have confirmed that there are no other victims involved in the #avalanche after searching with K-9’s and probes. There were no life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/m3DlFeJlsr — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 3, 2018

There was a dramatic rescue in the Sierra Friday night after five people were trapped in an avalanche at Squaw Valley ski resort.The snow piled up at Squaw Valley. Five feet of snow is expected by Saturday but all that snow has created big danger."You've got people crying for help, so you gotta go help them," said skier Joe Breault.That's what Breault from Sacramento did. He helped dig out a snowboarder buried in the avalanche. Five people were trapped underneath three feet of snow.The snowboarder was unconscious when he was found. The ski patrol says he was buried for six minutes.One witness, Heather Turning, crawled 30 yards to reach him and clear the snow from his face."We started screaming and shaking him," said Breault. "He came to and his first words were, 'where's my wife.'"The boarder named Evan, was reunited with his wife minutes later. Remarkably, he wasn't injured. Four others were rescued. One suffered a serious lower body injury.Sadly, the body of a snowboarder was found at Squaw Valley Friday morning -- 42-year-old Wenyu Zhang of Rocklin went missing in a blizzard.He was reported missing by friends Thursday night.The dangerous winter weather claimed the life of a second snowboarder at the China Peak resort near Fresno.Officials say the man was off the groomed run when he fell head-first into deep powder and suffocated.It is unknown what caused Friday's avalanche at Squaw Valley."It's a good day," said Breault. "I'm going to take a sauna, have a beer, and say a prayer."Squaw Valley will reopen Saturday.Read Squaw Valley's full statement here: