Oscars buzz takes over NorCal capital city with 'Lady Bird'

A NorCal city known more for its political theater is getting the "Hollywood" treatment."Lady Bird" - nominated for 5 Oscars - is a coming of age story set and partly filmed in Sacramento.Sacramento native Greta Gerwig is up for Best Director.The movie is so popular in the capital city that walking tours have been set up to give fans the chance to see the filming locations up close - including the giant blue house in the affluent neighborhood known as the "Fab Forties.""People are so excited about it that they're wanting to come see Sacramento," said tour organizer Jenn Kistler-McCoy. "I've had some people from Palo Alto, some from Fairfield. We have people as far away as Maryland and San Diego."Club Raven, a neighborhood bar in east Sacramento, is also getting in on the Oscar buzz. They concocted the "Lady Bird" cocktail after the Club Raven sign was featured in the film. "It's Tahoe Blue Vodka, sweet and sour, which we make in house, a splash of soda, and then black berry syrup," said bar owner Shannon Barnes-Arguijo.If you want to get a better sense of what influenced Gerwig to make "Lady Bird," go no further than her Alma matter - Saint Francis High School.I knew that there was something special," said Cheryl Watson, Gerwig's drama teacher. "I just loved her enthusiasm and ability with words at a very early age."The all-girls catholic school helped shape the actress turned director in her early years. Watson is not surprised with all the recognition her movie is receiving."I'm hopeful that it does open up doors for women, especially women in film, there's a lot of stories that need to be told about women," said Watson.There's no doubt that Gerwig has influenced the next generation of artists."She's just a huge role model for me because I really want to be a writer," said sophomore student, Vivian Stacy.The school is holding an Oscars watch party as they root for their hometown girl.Regardless of Sunday night's outcome, Gerwig is already a winner in the eyes of these girls and the rest of Sacramento.