Ask Finney: Death Certificate, Microsoft Account Closure, Millennial Retirement

Question 1:
Joanie from San Francisco asked: My husband passed away a month ago. How come I haven't received a death certificate yet? I need to show it to the banks and insurance company.
Answer 1:
I'm sorry to hear about your husband. The California Department of Public Health says it takes three to four weeks to get the death certificate. But with a recent passing, it can take another 14 days. If it doesn't show up in a couple of weeks, I want you to call my hotline, and we will track it down for you.
Question 2:
Michael from Orinda asked: I received a phone call from a toll-free number saying they will turn off my Microsoft Service and to call them back. I did, but there was no Microsoft greeting. Shouldn't Microsoft be the one to tell you?
Answer 2:
This is a common and growing scam. Microsoft will never call you. If they need to get in touch, they write. Now, if an account is delinquent, Microsoft would e-mail you multiple times before down grading your subscription. If you're still not responsive, then, they will cancel your account. You can report technical support scams to Microsoft by clicking here.
Question 3:
Any suggestions in saving for retirement? I'm in my late 20's.
Answer 3:
Yup, start with your company's 401k plan. You don't pay any taxes on the money you put in, so that saves you a bunch of money. And, it gets better. Most employers match your contribution either dollar for dollar or 50 cents on the dollar. If a 401k is not available, set up an IRA. That is like a personal 401k account. My final advice? Start as soon as you can.
