  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Ask Finney: Death Certificate, Microsoft Account Closure, Millennial Retirement

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:

Joanie from San Francisco asked: My husband passed away a month ago. How come I haven't received a death certificate yet? I need to show it to the banks and insurance company.

Answer 1:

I'm sorry to hear about your husband. The California Department of Public Health says it takes three to four weeks to get the death certificate. But with a recent passing, it can take another 14 days. If it doesn't show up in a couple of weeks, I want you to call my hotline, and we will track it down for you.

Question 2:
Michael from Orinda asked: I received a phone call from a toll-free number saying they will turn off my Microsoft Service and to call them back. I did, but there was no Microsoft greeting. Shouldn't Microsoft be the one to tell you?

Answer 2:

This is a common and growing scam. Microsoft will never call you. If they need to get in touch, they write. Now, if an account is delinquent, Microsoft would e-mail you multiple times before down grading your subscription. If you're still not responsive, then, they will cancel your account. You can report technical support scams to Microsoft by clicking here.

Question 3:
Any suggestions in saving for retirement? I'm in my late 20's.

Answer 3:

Yup, start with your company's 401k plan. You don't pay any taxes on the money you put in, so that saves you a bunch of money. And, it gets better. Most employers match your contribution either dollar for dollar or 50 cents on the dollar. If a 401k is not available, set up an IRA. That is like a personal 401k account. My final advice? Start as soon as you can.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
society7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video