A suspect has been arrested in connection with a rash of auto burglaries that took place in Fremont's Pacific Commons Shopping Plaza area in January, police said.Uriah Harris, 25, of San Francisco, was arrested Feb. 1 on suspicion of multiple burglary, identity theft, and unauthorized use of credit card offenses, according to police.The case began when patrol officers got reports of multiple auto burglaries at the shopping plaza and the surrounding area Jan. 19, police said.Officers recovered surveillance video from nearby businesses that helped them identify a suspect via license plate reader cameras, according to police.Detectives also were able to get business video surveillance of the suspect using stolen credit cards from the businesses, police said.Fremont police detectives spotted Harris Feb. 1 in the Berkeley Hills in the vehicle he allegedly was driving at the time of the thefts. The detectives called in East Bay Regional Parks police helicopters for assistance, and Harris was detained on the scene on the Fremont warrant.Harris was booked at Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of the auto thefts and also for allegedly committing a felony while out on bail from an auto burglary arrest that had been made by U.S. park rangers, police said.