LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas shooting-victims fund to start making payments to family members

The Oct. 1, 2017 shooting at the Mandalay Bay claimed 58 lives. (AP)

By ABC7.com staff
More than $30 million raised to help victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting will begin to be distributed on Monday.

Families of the victims killed in the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting at the Mandalay Bay hotel will begin receiving funds that were raised through a GoFundMe effort.

The Las Vegas victims' fund will pay $275,000 to the families of each of the 58 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The $31.5 million fund will also make payments to people who were hospitalized in the shooting.

The fund expects to pay 100 percent of the money raised.

