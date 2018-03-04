Bay Area nominees win big at 90th Oscars

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --The Oscars are watched in more than 225 countries around the globe...and all eyes were on the night's big winners from the Bay Area.
Lauren McGill lives in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood. She and her sister and parents arrived hours before the 90th Oscars in order to secure a good seat in the audience along the red carpet.
"It's very exciting we get to be in the front row and I get to enjoy it with my sister and best friend!"
Eran Perera also sat in the front with her husband. Originally from Sri Lanka and now living in Martinez, she says the movies played a big role in her life growing up.
"The first movie I went to I got all dressed up and going to the theater was the highlight of my life so it is so good, and it is awesome to be here! This means a lot because I grew up listening to the radio, hearing them talk about actresses and actors and I never dreamed of being here!"
All eyes in the stands and on the carpet were on the fashion as well.
Actress Rita Moreno, who wore the same dress she donned when she won an Oscar in 1962. Still rocking it at 86-years old.
An 80-year old Jane Fonda, stole the show, looking flawless in all white and angular shoulder pads.
Once the show began, nominees from the Bay Area became winners.
Sam Rockwell, a first time nominee who attended San Francisco's Ruth Asawa School of The Arts winning for best supporting actor in 3 Billboards Outside of Ebbing Missouri.
Berkeley-born James Ivory brought home his very first Oscar for best adapted screen play for Call Me By Your Name. A triumph, after being nominated, but not winning 3 directing Oscars.
Gary Rizzo, from the sound mixing team behind the movie Dunkirk also won, and thanked his daughters and family for their support.
