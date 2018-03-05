  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
OSCARS

90th Oscars shines spotlight on #MeToo movement, change in Hollywood

In some ways, the Oscars were all about change and the diversity behind what some feel is a new day in Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

by Kate Larsen
LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
In some ways, the Oscars were all about change and the diversity behind what some feel is a new day in Hollywood.

"If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me," said Best Actress Frances McDormand, using her spotlight to shine a light on all the women nominated at this year's Oscars.

"The filmmakers, the producers, the directors, the writers...we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed," she said.

It was a headline-making moment in the #MeToo movement that was at the center of Sunday night's show - at times subtle, like Jane Fonda's Times Up pin, and at times bold.

"These four men and Greta Gerwig created their own masterpieces this year," Emma Stone said on stage.

Host Jimmy Kimmel joked about Harvey Weinstein being kicked out of the Academy. "There were a lot of great nominees, but Harvey deserved it the most," he said.

Three of Weinstein's accusers - actresses Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek - spoke together on stage.

"The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices," said Judd.

"I think we're past the symbolic movements," said We Said Enough founder Adama Iwu.

Iwu, a San Franciscan and activist, was featured on the Time magazine Person of the Year cover, along with four other women who have spoken out about sexual abuse and harassment in the workplace.

On Sunday night, she took a break from the Oscars to talk about Times Up in Hollywood.

"They're working on procedures within Hollywood that will really start to give more women better levels of autonomy, better ways to report and better methods of accountability," Iwu said.

As for Frances McDormand's final line - "Inclusion Rider" - she's talking about contracts that ensure those making movies reflect the reality of our diverse world.

