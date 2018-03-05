  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
FAMILY & PARENTING

Couple in France allegedly banned from naming newborn baby girl Liam

An unusual trial may soon get underway in France after a couple was reportedly told they could not name their baby girl Liam. (Shutterstock)

An unusual trial may soon get underway in France after a couple was reportedly told they could not name their baby girl Liam.

French prosecutors said the reason is that it could cause "gender confusion."

Apparently, there's a rule in France that gives the courts the power to veto names if prosecutors believe it's in the child's best interest.

A French news website called The Local reports the girl's parents have postponed the their child's baptism until the case is settled.

At this time, there is no word when the date of the trial will be.

