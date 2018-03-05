  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
OSCARS

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa host after-Oscars special from Dolby Theatre

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim caught up with Kelly and Ryan after the show-and dished on everything from the Oscars-to the upcoming return of American Idol. (KGO-TV)

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
ABC7 News went inside the Dolby Theatre Monday morning where Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were up early for their annual after-Oscars special.

Among the guests this morning was Best Supporting Actress Allison Janney.

ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim caught up with Kelly and Ryan after the show-and dished on everything from the Oscars-to the upcoming return of American Idol.

Click the video player above to see all the fun with Kelly and Ryan.

You can watch the premiere with Ryan, Lionel, Katy and Luke this Sunday at 8 p.m., only on ABC7.

Click here for more stories, videos and pictures on the Oscars.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarscelebritytheftarrestkelly riparyan seacresttelevisionhollywoodmoviesLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCARS
360 VIDEO: On the red carpet at the 90th Oscars
Bay Area Oscar winner has touching message for daughters in speech
Famed artist animates Walt Disney Family Museum
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Seeing stars in Marin County, Oscar winner Frances McDormand is now a local
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Modesto opera singer hoping to make a splash on 'American Idol'
SF Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Presidio Picnic, Mayoral Candidate Forum, More
Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
SF filmmaker's first feature heading to theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video