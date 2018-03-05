LOS ANGELES (KGO) --ABC7 News went inside the Dolby Theatre Monday morning where Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were up early for their annual after-Oscars special.
Among the guests this morning was Best Supporting Actress Allison Janney.
ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim caught up with Kelly and Ryan after the show-and dished on everything from the Oscars-to the upcoming return of American Idol.
Click the video player above to see all the fun with Kelly and Ryan.
You can watch the premiere with Ryan, Lionel, Katy and Luke this Sunday at 8 p.m., only on ABC7.
