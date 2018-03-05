  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
VIDEO: Woman wrestled to ground after allegedly trying to open cabin door on SFO flight

Incredible video surfaced Monday of a passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Boise who was wrestled to the ground after she reportedly tried to open a cabin door. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The video shows a woman being slammed to the aisle floor. She appears to be saying, "I am God," repeatedly.

The video shows a woman being slammed to the aisle floor. She appears to be saying, "I am God," repeatedly.

The incident happened on a SkyWest flight from SFO to Boise that left at 8:45 a.m.

SkyWest says passengers held her until law enforcement met the plane at the gate.

The woman is being medically evaluated and questioned by investigators.

