San Mateo County sheriff's deputies are asking for information from the public about the death of a man found last month in the parking lot of a beach near Montara.The body of San Francisco resident Gilberto Rodriguez Jr., 53, was found at about 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 in a parking lot of Gray Whale Cove State Beach.Rodriguez had been shot and was pronounced dead in the parking lot. The beach is just south of the Tom Lantos/Devil's Slide tunnels.Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, however slight, as they were traveling on state Highway 1 between Montara and Pacifica between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 is asked to call Detective Andy Hui at (650) 363-4066 or email him at ahuismcgov.org.People can also submit an anonymous tip by calling (800) 547-2700.