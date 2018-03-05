  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Seeing stars in Marin County, Oscar winner Frances McDormand is now a local

You may not know it but an Oscar winner spends most of her time here in the Bay Area. Actress Francis McDormand is becoming a regular in one North Bay town. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
BOLINAS, Calif. (KGO) --
You may not know it but an Oscar winner spends most of her time here in the Bay Area. Actress Francis McDormand is becoming a regular in one North Bay town.

Bolinas might be as far away from Hollywood as you can get, no bling or glam here. But it's the right place for McDormand who locals say, lives part-time here.

RELATED: Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governor's Ball

"You could swear she was a regular local, I've been at the gas station and saw her and not sure who it was then I said hey -- that's Frances," said resident Matt Lundy.

McDormand won the Oscar Sunday night for best actress in "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Bolinas locals say they run into McDormand all the time.

"I treat her just like a normal person because she is a normal person who just happens to be a really skilled actress," said Jason Peacock, who works at a local health food store.

He says McDormand is a regular customer.
RELATED: Frances McDormand honors all female nominees at Oscars

Many say McDormand is more than just a part-time resident. She faithfully volunteers her time to a local land trust which finds affordable housing for people.

"She really cares, something you would not expect from someone with that kind of prestige and money, she's OK in my book," said Matt Lundy.

Click here for more storie, photos, and video on the Oscars.
