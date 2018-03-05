  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

SF mother, 7-year-old son found dead, buried under snow in Kirkwood

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Francisco mother and son discovered under feet of snow near the Kirkwood condo complex where they were staying. (KGO-TV)

By
KIRKWOOD, Calif. (KGO) --
A San Francisco mother and son discovered under feet of snow near the Kirkwood condo complex where they were staying.

The mother and her son were calling it a day, heading back to their condo when the snow came crashing down on them.

RELATED: San Francisco school grieves deaths of mother, 7-year-old son buried under snow in Kirkwood

Olga Perkovic, 50, and her 7-year-old son Aaron Goodstein had finished their last run of the day at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

Deputies say they took a different path to get to their condo, through a wooded area. But moments after reaching the Edelweiss condo complex, snow slid from the roof.

RELATED: Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes

Perkovic and her son ended up buried in three feet of snow.

To those who knew the mother and son, the tragic accident comes as a shock. Aaron was a first grader at French American International School in San Francisco's Hayes Valley.

Click here for a look at recent snow emergencies across California and the U.S.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow emergencyrescuesearch and rescueavalancheblizzardski resortsSan FranciscoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF school grieves deaths of mother, son buried by snow in Kirkwood
Bay Area couple survives avalanche at Squaw Valley
Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes
Mammoth Mountain ski resort closed after 'major avalanche'
1 injured, several caught in Avalanche at Squaw Valley resort
Officials: Missing snowboarder found dead at Squaw Valley Ski Resort
WEATHER
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week
Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video