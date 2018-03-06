TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --Police are searching for a suspect accused of beating up a subway rider at a station in Manhattan.
The incident happened Feb. 28 at about 6:30 p.m. at the 42 Street/Times Square subway station.
Police say the attacker approached the 22-year-old male victim from behind and punched him several times in the face and body.
He knocked the victim to the floor where he also kicked him. In the video, the suspect is seen fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.
RELATED: Man wearing Donald Trump hat choked, pinned on NYC subway 5 train
The victim was treated at the scene by EMS for bruising and swelling to his face as well as two chipped teeth.
The NYPD describes the attacker as a male Hispanic, in his 30s, 6'0", 240lbs; last seen wearing a gray overcoat, a white shirt with a dark colored striped tie, dark colored pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.