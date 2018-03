My intention was not to get caught up in a legal debate. "I would do it again." pic.twitter.com/8CKSXNxOcZ — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) March 7, 2018

It was a war of words Wednesday between U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Oakland's Mayor Libby Schaaf over immigration raids.Sessions was in Sacramento to announce a lawsuit against California over its sanctuary state policies. Most of the attorney general's criticism focused on Schaaf who, several weeks ago, alerted the community of imminent raids.Attorney General Jeff Sessions wasted no time slamming Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf during a California Peace Officer's Association event in Sacramento."So here's my message to Mayor Schaff, how dare you? How dare you needlessly endanger the lives of our law enforcement officers to promote a radical open-borders agenda?" Sessions questioned.It was apparent to reporters Wednesday that Mayor Schaaf is not comfortable being in the position she's in. During a press conference at City Hall, the mayor of Oakland said, "It was not my intention to get caught up in a national debate."Having said that, the Mayor Schaaf was defiant Wednesday. She said Oakland's agenda is a thriving community, Trump's agenda is bigotry and vindictiveness.Schaaf, once again, insisted that less than half of the people detained by ICE during that recent raid , had a criminal record. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that ICE failed to make 800 arrests that would have been made, had the mayor not made her statement. And that statement was, of course, notifying the public in advance of those raids.This is how she responded to the Attorney General's "How dare you" remarks."How dare you vilify members of our community by trying to frighten the American public into thinking that all undocumented residents are dangerous criminals," said Schaaf.Earlier, Sessions singled out Schaaf in a speech given in Sacramento. "So here's my message to Mayor Schaaf. How dare you, how dare you needlessly endanger the lives of our law enforcement to promote a radical open-borders agenda," said the Attorney General.Mayor Schaaf also revealed that the Oakland City Attorney's office, which represents her, is now working with Melinda Haag, the former U.S. Attorney for Northern California.According to City Hall, Haag has offered her services to the city of Oakland pro bono.