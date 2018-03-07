  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Does the elevator "close door" button really work?

EMBED </>More Videos

Do all the buttons in an elevator work? Sometimes it seems like the elevator door stays open forever and there is a "close door" button for just those times, but does it work? (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Do all the buttons in an elevator work? Sometimes it seems like the elevator door stays open forever and there is a "close door" button for just those times, but does the button work?

Elevators are all around us. We get in and out of elevators constantly, which means we push elevator buttons a lot. The floor buttons light up and off we go to the floor requested, so we know those buttons work, but what about the close doors and open door buttons?

I asked people getting in elevators and this one guy told me, " I don't think it does much, personally, I like to think it does, but I don't think it actually does."

RELATED: Do crosswalk buttons in the Bay Area really work?

I checked and the "open door" buttons in person with industry insiders and we were told the open buttons always work in an elevator operating correctly.

So what about the "close door" buttons. Do they work?

Karen Penafiel is the executive director of the trade association National Elevator Industry Inc. Here's what she told me: "People think it is merely a placebo button and it's not."

Penafiel says the buttons' function changed in 1990 when the Americans with Disability Act instituted rules giving those with mobility issues more time to get onto the elevator.

RELATED: $2K goes missing from couple's bank account

"The code requirements are very complex," she says, adding the rules include, "how far the elevator doors are positioned from the call button."

The longer the distance between button and door, the longer the door must remain open before allowing the "close door" button to work.

"Once that waiting time is over, the close button will have full functionality," she says.

That makes it hard for those of us just standing there to measure.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyelevator7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Do crosswalk buttons in the Bay Area really work?
$2K goes missing from couple's bank account
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
TECHNOLOGY
SF-based Fitbit releases product designed for kids
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
Is your Alexa randomly laughing at you? You aren't alone
More Technology
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video