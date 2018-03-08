  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
BITCOIN

Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies plummet after warning from SEC

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are plummeting after a warning from the Security Exchange Commission.

The SEC says to avoid "potentially unlawful online platforms for trading digital assets." They say some sites are referring to themselves as "online exchanges" which gives the wrong impression that they meet regulatory standards.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Bitcoin

Instead, the SEC says you should only buy and sell them on exchanges registered with the SEC.

Click here for a list of registered exchanges:

Click here for more information from the SEC here.

Click here for more stories and videos related to Bitcoin.
financebitcointechnologyfinancial marketsmoneybusiness
