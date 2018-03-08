Vallejo police search for person of interest in crash that left teen girl dead

Ayres Buffin is seen in this undated image.

Police have identified Vincent Fitzer, 29, of Vallejo as a person of interest in a hit-and-run collision that killed an 18-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon.The Solano County coroner's office identified the victim as Ayres Buffin, 18, of Vallejo.Buffin was walking on a sidewalk when she was struck by a 1994 GMC Suburban around 3:40 p.m., Vallejo police Lt. Michael Nichelini said.Buffin was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries.The Suburban was traveling north on Vervais Avenue and stopped somewhere near Elna Drive, Nichelini said.For an unknown reason, the Suburban began rolling backwards down Vervais Avenue and the driver tried to negotiate the corner of Vervais Avenue and Fleming Avenue East, Nichelini said.The Suburban struck Buffin on the west sidewalk and continued south where it overturned and came to rest on the east sidewalk. The driver fled on foot, Nichelini said.Police have released a photograph of Fitzer, but said they believe his hair is shorter than in the picture.Police said Fitzer has a long criminal history, including some violent crime and added that he is a transient with no home base.Police want to talk to Fitzer and are asking him to come to the Vallejo Police Department to talk to Officer Waylon Boyce.Anyone who knows Fitzer's whereabouts is asked to call (707) 648-4013 or (707) 644-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.