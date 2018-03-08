Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is speaking out after President Trump called her warning on immigration raids actions a "disgrace.""I am proud to live in a country where everyone can criticize elected officials," Schaff said on Thursday.When asked how the support has been in her community, she responded, "I'm so appreciative of the Oakland community. I have obviously gotten much criticism but much of it from outside of this community and some of the feelings of being supported, of being heard, of being stood up for, those have been really wonderful for me to hear. I'm so grateful to live in this community."These were the first direct comments made by Trump about the mayor since she warned of impending ICE raids last month.On Wednesday, Schaaf responded to criticism by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who asked, "How dare you needlessly endanger the lives of our law enforcement officers to promote a radical open-borders agenda?""How dare you vilify members of our community by trying to frighten the American public into thinking that all undocumented residents are dangerous criminals," she responded.Sessions said that ICE failed to make 800 arrests that would have been made, had the mayor not notified the public in advance of those raids.