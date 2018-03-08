  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Heartfelt vigil held for Vallejo 18-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Ayres Buffin's grandfather, Carlos Buie, raised her from the time she was baby. And Thursday night, he is heartbroken. (KGO-TV)

By
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
Ayres Buffin's grandfather, Carlos Buie, raised her from the time she was baby. And Thursday night, he is heartbroken.

He also has questions for the man accused of killing Buffin in a hit-and-run accident, Vincent Fitzer.

RELATED: Family mourns death of 18-year-old as Vallejo police look for hit-and-run driver

Buie asked, "Why and what made you do this to my granddaughter?"

Police believe Fitzer was the one behind the wheel of an SUV when it rolled backwards, down this street, hitting Buffin as she walked on the sidewalk.

Surveillance video was taken just moments after the crash. The driver is seen running away.

Precious Buffin is the victim's sister. She said, "I'm angry. I want him punished. He shouldn't have left my sister in the street for dead like that."

Police say Fitzer has an extensive criminal past, with 31 charges in fact. They include car theft and burglary.

Investigators call Fitzer a transient, who has family in Vallejo.

They're not the only ones hoping he'll come forward.

RELATED: Vallejo police search for person of interest in crash that left teen girl dead

Many prayed at the vigil, "We thank you lord you will touch his heart and you will bring him forth."

Buffin was the youngest of eight and planned to join Navy after graduating from high school.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidenttraffictraffic accidenttraffic fatalitiescrimepolicesearchvehicular homicideteen killedwoman killedVallejo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family mourns death of 18-year-old as Vallejo police look for hit-and-run driver
Vallejo police search for person of interest in crash that left teen girl dead
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video