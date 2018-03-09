  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
ACT OF KINDNESS

TSU surprises La Marque Waffle House worker with scholarship

EMBED </>More Videos

(KTRK)

LA MARQUE, Texas --
On Thursday, a young Waffle House worker in La Marque whose act of kindness was captured on camera and posted to social media was honored by the town's mayor.

Mayor Bobby Hocking presented a proclamation to 18-year-old Evoni Williams at her Waffle House location.

Williams received praise from all over when she was seen cutting up food for a customer who had recently undergone surgery. According to Williams, the elderly customer is a regular of the restaurant and he was having a hard time eating.

EMBED More News Videos

Evoni Williams, a waitress at the La Marque Waffle House, gets a scholarship from TSU after her act of kindness



Williams said she was surprised by the outpouring of praise for her act of kindness.

"It just came from the heart," Williams said.

Williams' act also caught the eye of Texas Southern University, which surprised her at the proclamation with a scholarship totaling $16,000 - $4,000 for each of four semesters. Williams said she is working at Waffle House to save up for college.

Despite the attention, she said she felt it was the right thing to do.

EMBED More News Videos

Evoni Williams, a waitress at the La Marque Waffle House, gets a scholarship from TSU after her act of kindness

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyact of kindnessrestaurantfeel goodgood newsfast food restaurantstudentsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACT OF KINDNESS
9-year-old sews comfort dolls for kids going through surgery
Good Samaritan gives homeless man shoes off his feet
Woman buys girl birthday cake in memory of daughter
Woman's act of kindness toward stranger goes viral
More act of kindness
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video