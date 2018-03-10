  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Suspect arrested in series of San Jose armed robberies

San Jose police released surveillance video showing an armed robbery in progress. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose police released surveillance video showing an armed robbery in progress.

You see the suspect pull a gun out of his pocket and grab cash out of the register.

It happened at the Valero gas station on Snell Avenue last month.

Mohammed Aslam was not working that night, but he described for ABC7 News what his co-worker told him.

"He give me 20 dollar bill. I open the register, I want to give him ten dollars back. When I open the register, he show me gun," said Aslam.

Detectives say Daniel Mendoza is the gunman in the video.

They arrested him and say he's responsible for at least five robberies... a Jack in the Box in Milpitas and two gas stations and two 7-Elevens in San Jose.

RELATED: Man accused of 5 armed robberies arrested in San Jose

"Now I'm very happy, I know everybody in San Jose maybe safe," said Aslam.

Investigators believe Mendoza has committed other robberies throughout the Bay Area.

In most cases, he points a gun at the clerk and takes cash or lottery scratchers.

His getaway car-- a 2017 Black Jeep Renegade with black and yellow paper plates.

If you have any information, call San Jose police.
Related Topics:
robberyarmed robberyarrestgunsgun violencemurderhomicidehomicide investigationSan Jose
