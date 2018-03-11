  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Teenager arrested for hitting four pedestrians in Santa Rosa crash

A disabled vehicle is seen after a hit-and-run crash in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Sunday, March 11, 2018. (Santa Rosa Police Department)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
An 18-year-old man was arrested for hitting four pedestrians in Santa Rosa early Sunday morning after he lost control of his car, police reported.

Santa Rosa police responded to a hit-and-run at about 1:48 a.m. near Fourth Street and Brookwood Avenue. Witnesses told police that a Ford Explorer struck several pedestrians on a sidewalk in front of a restaurant on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle was missing a rear tire and it fled southbound on Brookwood Avenue. The driver allegedly ran out of the vehicle after it came to a stop near Second Street and Brookwood Avenue.

After police and emergency personnel arrived, the four victims of the collision were treated for their injuries.

Police set up a perimeter around the Ford Explorer, and used a K-9 dog to find the man a short while later, police said.

The man was hiding in bushes near a business on Second Street, according to police, and he told officers that he had been the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle.

Jose Gil Ortiz-Ortiz, an 18-year-old Graton resident, was arrested for a felony DUI and a felony hit and run. Police said he was first taken to the hospital and officers later learned he was under the influence of alcohol.

All four victims of the accident have significant injuries but are expected to survive, according to police.

Southbound Brookwood Avenue from Fifth Street to Second Street was closed during the investigation, police said, but traffic was not affected because it was so early in the day.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Officer Jeff Adams at (707) 543-3636.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentcrashaccidentarrestcrimeSanta Rosa
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos