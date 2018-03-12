  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Richard Sherman to MMQB on picking 49ers in free agency: 'I'm vengeful in that way'

New 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman says vengeance was on his mind when he picked his new team. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
New San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman says vengeance was on his mind when he picked his new team.

He talked to The Monday Morning Quarterback (MMQB) and said competing in the NFC West and having the chance to play against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, twice in a season played a role in his free-agency decision.

RELATED: Richard Sherman switching teams in NFC West, to join 49ers on three-year deal

Sherman told the MMQB, "I'm vengeful in that way."

He also questioned Seahawks fans reaction to his signing with the team's rival.

RELATED: Richard Sherman on Seahawks exit: 'I didn't abandon anybody'

Sherman told The MMQB, "I love the fan base to death, and I loved playing there. It was such a great opportunity. I helped the organization get to a great place and stay there. But now it's like I abandoned them. People are out there burning my jersey. Come on. I'm not the one who let me go. They let me go. I didn't abandon anybody."

The 49ers and the former All-Pro player agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $39.15 million.

Click here for the latest on the 49ers.

VIDEO: Seahawks star Richard Sherman talks to ABC7 on ESPYs red carpet
Seahawks star Richard Sherman talked to ABC7's Larry Beil on the ESPYS red carpet about Colin Kaepernick's job hunt and about Seattle's rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers.

