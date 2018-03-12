Woman badly injured in 2nd Austin explosion

🚨If you receive a package that you are not expecting or looks suspicious, DO NOT open it, call 911 immediately. RT- Help us spread this message. 🚨 https://t.co/j9bxbaaBce — Chief Brian Manley (@chief_manley) March 12, 2018

With three reported explosions in the Austin area, all Texans should be vigilant and report any suspicious or unexpected packages arriving by mail to local law enforcement authorities. Call 9-1-1 immediately if you are uncertain about an item received by mail. — TX AG's Office (@TXAG) March 12, 2018

In light of the 3 incidents in Austin, please be vigilant when receiving any package you weren’t expecting. If you receive a suspicious package call 911 and do not handle it. https://t.co/zrHlCGMYsP — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 12, 2018

Police are responding to another explosion in Austin that badly injured a woman, hours after a package bomb killed a teenager and wounded a woman in a different part of the city.Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that an explosion Monday in southeast Austin injured a woman in her 70s, who has been hospitalized. A second woman from that address has been hospitalized with an unrelated medical issue.Authorities have not said whether the most recent explosion was caused by a package bomb like the one that exploded earlier Monday.Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference Monday that investigators believe the deadly blast Monday is linked to a March 2 package bomb that killed a 39-year-old man in another part of the city.