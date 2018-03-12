  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
EXPLOSION

Woman badly injured in 2nd Austin explosion

Police are responding to another explosion in Austin that badly injured a woman. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas --
Police are responding to another explosion in Austin that badly injured a woman, hours after a package bomb killed a teenager and wounded a woman in a different part of the city.


Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that an explosion Monday in southeast Austin injured a woman in her 70s, who has been hospitalized. A second woman from that address has been hospitalized with an unrelated medical issue.

RELATED: What we know about the explosions in Austin

Authorities have not said whether the most recent explosion was caused by a package bomb like the one that exploded earlier Monday.



Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference Monday that investigators believe the deadly blast Monday is linked to a March 2 package bomb that killed a 39-year-old man in another part of the city.

Click here for the latest on the Austin explosions and stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
