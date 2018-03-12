  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
IMMIGRATION

First-of-a-kind lawsuit filed in SF challenges Trump administration over immigration

EMBED </>More Videos

A lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco Monday challenging the constitutionality of a recent Trump administration decision on Temporary Protected Status or TPS. Congress enacted TPS in 1990. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco Monday challenging the constitutionality of a recent Trump administration decision on Temporary Protected Status or TPS. Congress enacted TPS in 1990.

It allows people from designated countries to live and work here legally for extended periods if their homeland is facing a crisis like an earthquake or civil war. President Trump is doing away with the policy for Haiti, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Sudan, which could lead to the deportations of tens of thousands of individuals.

RELATED: California lawmakers denounce Jeff Sessions over immigration lawsuit

The lawsuit is filed on behalf of nine people with TPS and for the first time, five children born in the United States are also suing the government. The suit alleges the new policy violates the constitutional rights of due process and equal protection.

Emi MacLean is an attorney with The National Day Laborer Organizing Network which is one of the organizations filing the lawsuit. MacLean said, "The decisions by this administration to terminate TPS were not based on an analysis of the countries' conditions as required by law or as previous administrations have done but the racial animus."

Attorney Maclean points to negotiations over TPS earlier this year when President Trump allegedly used a slur to refer to some of the nation's he's targeting. The move to terminate TPS status would send Cristina Morales a mother of two who lives in San Pablo back to El Salvador. She's been here since 1993. At a news conference and rally outside the Federal building, Morales became emotional. "This is my country. I have nothing in El Salvador, nothing. "

Morales is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit which is also filed on behalf of several children who would be forced to leave with their parents or stay here without them. Mazin Ahmed is from Sudan, a current a student at the University of Southern Maine.

RELATED: DOJ suing Calif. over sanctuary laws, Gov. Brown calls it a ' political stunt'

Ahmed says he hopes to become a doctor. "Having the TPS stripped away from me, turns my dreams into a nightmare."

The deportations would take effect next year. According to the lawsuit more than 200 thousand TPS holders and tens of thousands of their American born children could be impacted.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on immigration.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformlawsuitlawscourtcourt casePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpprotestSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Legally adopted student could still face deportation
Ann Coulter talks immigration, Trump in Mountain View
ICE agents allegedly violated California law in SF jails
Bill would punish CA companies that help build the border wall
Homeland Security responds after ICE spokesman for SF resigns
More immigration
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video