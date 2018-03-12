IRS deadline for unclaimed refunds
Does the Internal Revenue Service owe you money? The IRS has more than a billion dollars in unclaimed refunds from 2014.
The agency gives taxpayers up to three years to file a claim for a refund. After that, Uncle Sam hangs on to the money.
There are one million taxpayers who may be able to cash in for the 2014 unclaimed money. The average potential refund waiting to be claimed is $847.
Favorite American companies
A new study puts Costco on top of a list of America's most-liked department and discount stores.
The American Customer Satisfaction Index says it looks at customer evaluations of the quality of products and services available to household consumers in the United States.
Coming in at number two is Nordstrom.
Amazon beat them both as top-scoring overall company, but just by a couple of points on a 100 point scale.
Top states for remote job postings
The website Flex Jobs has put together a list of the states offering the most current remote job listings.
California comes in at number one, followed by Texas and Virginia.
An interesting fact: 95% of those hiring, require remote workers to live local.
Flexjobs says part of the reason for that is the need for regular in-person meetings.
