Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding

The timing was bad, but the storm that hit the Bay Area during Tuesday morning's commute was pretty mild.

By
Consistent rain contributed to traffic back-ups up on Bay Area highways.

The CHP reported roadway flooding on the Bird Avenue exit off northbound I-280 to the northbound 87 connector ramp in San Jose.

Delivery driver Kavon Handy saw some delays. " I came from Salinas and it was pretty slow today because of the heavy rain," he said.

The wet weather did not stop the plans for Gloria Fayard and Kay Ringel. The friends were headed on a train from Sunnyvale to San Francisco. They have reservations at a hot restaurant. "We're ready for it. We've got our umbrellas," Fayard said.

VIDEO: AccuWeather forecast: Steady rain, mostly cloudy

"We're having lunch at Steph Curry's wife's restaurant. A long wait for a reservation so we have to go today," Ringel said.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid 40s to the upper 50s and west winds will be at 10 to 20 mph.

On Wednesday, it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

VIDEO: Sky7 over gorgeous snowy peaks in Bay Area

Highs will be in the mid 50s, with west winds at 10 to 20 mph. There will be a 40 percent chance of rain.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
weatherhailrainwaterwindSan MateoSan FranciscoOakland
