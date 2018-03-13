  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Rex Tillerson's tenure as Secretary of State lacked Trump's support

EMBED </>More Videos

Rex Tillerson was initially praised for his international deal making as CEO of Exxon Mobil as a key qualification to become Secretary of State. But with no diplomatic or political experience, he had run-in's with President Trump. (KGO-TV)

By
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGO) --
Rex Tillerson was initially praised for his international deal making as CEO of Exxon Mobil as a key qualification to become Secretary of State. But, with no diplomatic or political experience, he had run-in's with President Trump.

In a January appearance at Stanford, Tillerson expressed hope to coax North Kora to back down on it nuclear ambitions. Then, he learned who's boss.

"While he was trying to open back channels with Pyongchang," said San Jose State political science professor Karthika Sasikumar, "we had the President publicly mock his diplomacy on Twitter, so it's not clear to me that Tillerson was allowed to really exercise his full capabilities."

VIDEO: Rex Tillerson speaks at State Department after being fired
EMBED More News Videos

During a press conference, departing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said his department "exceeded the expectations of almost everyone" on North Korea.



Supporters of the President think a new Secretary of State was needed. "Well, I'm surprised he lasted that long," said Harmeet Dhillon, a state GOP leader. "There were a number of policy clashes between him and the President, and I don't think he really ever was able to kind of integrate with the State Department apparatus."

Analysts say replacing a Cabinet member is a difficult decision, but this is a critical time globally.

RELATED: Trump ousts Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State

"It's not just North Korea," said Prof. Sasikumar. "There's also the situation in Syria where U.S. and Russian soldiers have come close to open conflict several times now, so these are very dangerous flashpoints."

And the President admits he agreed to sit down with North Korea's leader without direct input from his Secretary of State.

"I made the North Korea decision," said Mr. Trump, "with consultation from many people, but I made that decision by myself."

Tillerson's successor is more likely to be in sync with the Oval Office.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald TrumpRex Tillersondonald trumpu.s. & worldwashington d.c.washington politicsWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Secretary of State Tillerson speaks after being ousted
Trump blasts Schaaf, Brown on California trip
Trump ousts Tillerson as Secretary of State; CIA director Pompeo to replace him
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce
Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents
Trump administration imposes sanctions on 19 Russians
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video