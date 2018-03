EMBED >More News Videos At least one person is in custody after a chase in San Francisco, but they are still searching for others.

Three people were in custody after a chase in San Francisco.The pursuit started at Monterey Boulevard and went north on Highway 101 before the suspects got off the freeway.San Francisco police canvased the area around Delancey and Brannan Streets and detained three suspects.Police had asked the public to avoid the area near Brannan Street near the Embarcadero.