Man, woman dead after being pulled from Lake Merritt in Oakland

A man and a woman have died after both were pulled from the waters of Lake Merritt in Oakland by rescuers this morning. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A man and a woman have died after both were pulled from the waters of Lake Merritt in Oakland by rescuers this morning.

At 4:15 a.m. a witness reported to authorities that there were two people who were yelling and in a struggle with each other in Lake Merritt.

First responders went into the lake attempting to rescue the victims.

One male victim in his 40s was located and first responders administered CPR. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A dive team was brought in and located the female victim two hours later. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don't know if they knew each other or what their relationship is to each other. They also don't know if a crime was committed. They have brought homicide detectives in on the case. They have identified the man but have not released his name. They have not identified the woman. They say she is in her 20s.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Division at 510-238-3821.

