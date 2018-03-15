  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
OFFICER KILLED

Marin County sheriff's deputy killed in accident on Hwy 1

A Marin County sheriff's deputy was killed in an accident early this morning on Hwy 1 just north of Point Reyes Station in Marin County. (KGO-TV)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
A Marin County sheriff's deputy was killed in an accident early this morning on Hwy 1 just north of Point Reyes Station in Marin County.

RELATED: Marin County Sheriff's officials identify deputy killed in car crash on Highway 1

Firefighters extracted the deputy from the vehicle which crashed into a tree on the right side of the roadway. The deputy was transported to a hospital where he passed away.

A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's office indicates the deputy was responding to a 911 call when he lost control of his vehicle as he entered a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and the driver side collided with a tree. All lanes of Hwy 1 were closed until 6:30 a.m. for the investigation.
