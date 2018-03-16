  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SOCIETY

Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:

Jeff from San Francisco asked: I purchased two tickets from the ticket re-seller, Vivid Seats. Do you know how their ticket prices are broken down?
And their refund policy?

Answer 1:

Vivid Seats breaks down their prices by the ticket price, taxes, service and delivery charges. They will offer a full refund, including the delivery charges, if the event was canceled with no other event planned. But if the event was rescheduled, they will either reissue another ticket or help you resell your ticket. Click here for more information.

Question 2:

Dante from Novato asked: How can I find the best mortgage lender? I prefer face-to-face contact.

Answer 2:
Check with the financial institutions you are involved with now: banks, savings, and loans. Then, ask friends for referrals to a mortgage broker.
Brokers are the very definition of face-to-face. They work with you and a number of financial institutions. Even if you go the face-to-face route, please check figures online, so you have an idea of how the numbers should stack up.

Question 3:

Sandy from San Francisco asked: How can I stop getting mail, like stickers and note cards, from charities I donate to?

Answer 3:

That's nice of you to donate to important charities. Your best bet is to contact them, and tell them you would like to stop receiving notices and trinkets. Also, check to see if they have a return card, and indicate you would like to be removed from their mailing list. For two bucks, the website DMA Choice may stop those charity offers.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
society7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concerns
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video