10 injured when ski lift malfunctions in country of Georgia

An investigation is now underway into what caused a chair lift at a ski resort in the country of Georgia to malfunction. (KGO)

GEORGIA (KGO) --
An investigation is now underway into what caused a chairlift at a ski resort in the country of Georgia to malfunction.

Panicked skiers jumped from the lift, which stopped then suddenly began running backwards, out of control, at the Gudauri resort.

Authorities said at least 10 people were injured, most at the bottom of the lift when disabled chairs slammed into each other.
Written and produced by Steve Bunner
