NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County became the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed after upsetting Virginia 74-54. (Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTE, NC (KGO) --
UMBC has made NCAA Tournament history.

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County became the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed after upsetting Virginia 74-54.

This was a shocker. Virginia was the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP poll.

So many people wanted to check out the college and possibly buy some swag, that the school's website crashed.

They were no match for the Retrievers, especially after halftime. The game was tied at the half.

UMBC looked like the No. 1 seed.

Also, UMBC's Twitter account made a trending tweet after the historic win.
ABC7 News contributed to this story.
