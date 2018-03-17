Santa Rosa shooting hospitalizes 2

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people were shot early Saturday morning in Santa Rosa, and both were taken to the hospital with wounds not considered to be life-threatening, police said. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
Two people were shot early Saturday morning in Santa Rosa, and both were taken to the hospital with wounds not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Corby Avenue on a report of a gunshot victim around 6 a.m., according to police. They found a woman with a gunshot wound in the leg and a man with gunshot wounds to the leg and foot, police said.

Officers found out that the two had been shot outside the apartment where they were found and fled into the apartment, police said. The people who lived in the apartment didn't know the victims.

The two victims are not cooperating with police, and the Violent Crimes Investigation Unit has taken over the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Rosa police at (707) 543-3590.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingsonoma countycrimeSanta Rosa
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Thousands march in San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Lift tickets checked in Sierra search for missing Richmond skier
Fire at adult video and bookstore in San Francisco kills 1
Second lawsuit filed against fertility clinic with freezer tank malfunction
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Missing Allentown girl, 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Show More
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Suisun City man arrested for alleged downloading child porn
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Maine House candidate quits race over 'skinhead lesbian' remarks
Everything we know about FIU bridge collapse
More News
Top Video
Fire at adult video and bookstore in San Francisco kills 1
Thousands march in San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Lift tickets checked in Sierra search for missing Richmond skier
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
More Video