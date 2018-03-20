At least 3 injured in shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland

EMBED </>More Videos

A school in Maryland is on lockdown after a shooting. The district said the event is contained. An excerpt from a Facebook Live video shows the scene nearby. (Shonita Somerville/Facebook)

GREAT MILLS, Md. --
School officials report that there's been a shooting at a Maryland high school, that the 'event is contained' and the campus is on lockdown.

Three students have reportedly been injured, it's unclear if the shooter is in custody or perhaps was one of those injured.

A resource officer was able to take down the shooter

The conditions of the victims have not been released.

Federal agents from the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are going to the scene, their agency tweeted.

The St. Mary's County Public Schools said on its website early Tuesday that there was a shooting at Great Mills High School, located in the southern end of the state.

The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene, and that parents or guardians should stay away, going instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.

ABC7 News has contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshootingschool shootingMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 adults in critical condition after 2 vehicle accident in SF
Fire on BART tracks in SF extinguished, major delays remain
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
1 rescued in 2-alarm fire in San Francisco
1 injured after box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Facebook to hold emergency meeting after allegations of data harvesting
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Show More
Alameda teachers demand better pay, salaries among lowest in county
Video shows attack on street vendor near Los Angeles park
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
SF mayor's race takes spirited turn during debate
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
More News
Top Video
1 injured after box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Alameda teachers demand better pay, salaries among lowest in county
More Video