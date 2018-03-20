EDUCATION

Young students show off their STEAM skills at San Jose showcase

EMBED </>More Videos

You're never too young to be a budding scientist! That point was proven Tuesday night at the Tech Museum in San Jose where the Alum Rock Union School District held its second annual STEAM Showcase. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
You're never too young to be a budding scientist!

That point was proven Tuesday night at the Tech Museum in San Jose where the Alum Rock Union School District held its second annual STEAM Showcase.

RELATED: State-of-the-art science lab opens for students at SSF High

Caitlyn Rios, a kindergartner at Cassell Elementary School, explained in detail how she changed the color of flowers by dyeing the water.



King Bishop, a 5th grader at A.J. Dorsa Elementary School, demonstrated how tornadoes work using dry ice, hot water and a fan.


Hundreds of students and parents filed into the Tech Museum to see 130 student projects.

The district's assistant superintendent of instruction said STEAM curriculum puts students on the path to college and 21st-century careers.

RELATED: Astrunauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space

He said you have to start early.

It was the second annual STEAM Showcase but the first time it was held at the Tech Museum.

The museum made the event extra special because families were granted free admission.. allowing them to enjoy all of the innovative exhibits, in addition to the student projects.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on science.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scienceeducationstudentsteacherteacherstechnologySan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Oakland students affected by gun violence head to Washington D.C.
What is UMBC? And other March Madness questions you may have
Maine House candidate quits race over 'skinhead lesbian' remarks
PHOTO ESSAY: Bay Area students find their voice on National Walkout day
More education
SCIENCE
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
Inspiring quotes: Stephen Hawking in his own words
Stephen Hawking's death: NASA and more react
Legendary Professor Stephen Hawking has died
More Science
Top Stories
Storms cause growing mudslide concerns in North Bay fire zones
Grace Cathedral, SFPD chief hold panel on gun control
Warriors poised to welcome back Stephen Curry later this week
San Francisco becomes first major U.S. city to ban fur sales
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
San Mateo jury awards former MLB pitcher $2.3M after hand broken in assault
Man arrested in San Rafael freeway shooting
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Developers pour into San Francisco for gaming conference
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
'Weed and music' coming to Berkeley's Telegraph Ave
Robots in action at some Bay Area Walmart stores
Spring off to wet start as storms move through Bay Area
More News
Top Video
Storms cause growing mudslide concerns in North Bay fire zones
Grace Cathedral, SFPD chief hold panel on gun control
San Francisco becomes first major U.S. city to ban fur sales
Facebook facing user, lawmaker scrutiny over data use
More Video