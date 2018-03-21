GLENDALE, Wisconsin --A woman is accused of attacking a McDonald's worker because she was given the wrong order.
Surveillance video shows the woman push the 17-year-old worker who hit her head on the fryer and fall to the ground.
Police said the woman was angry after she ordered a bacon biscuit sandwich, but got a sausage biscuit sandwich instead.
The employee is expected to be OK.
Meanwhile, police are searching for that woman who could face numerous charges.