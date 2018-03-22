7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Smoke alarm recall, Toys R Us liquidation sales, breakfast costs rising

Kidde smoke alarm recall

Kidde is recalling almost half a million smoke alarms that may not detect smoke.

The recall impacts 452,000 dual-sensor alarms - models PI2010 and PI9010.

A yellow cap may have been left on during manufacturing. That cap could cover one of the smoke sensors and make it more difficult for the device to detect smoke.

You can check through the opening in the side of the smoke alarm to see if it has a yellow cap left inside. Devices that do have the yellow cap will be replaced for free.

Toys R Us sales start tomorrow

Liquidation sales at Toys R Us stores are expected to start tomorrow.

A company spokesman said there was a delay in plans, which originally had the sales beginning today.

The major toy retailer will cut prices on everything in the store - so customers should act quickly if they want to score deals.

People with gift cards or other special promotions only have until mid-April to use them.

Toys R Us confirmed it will shut down or sell all of its 735 stores after declaring bankruptcy.

Breakfast costs rising

The most important meal of the day may soon cost you a bit more.

General Mills says it's paying more for food and shipping costs. Those higher prices are forcing price hikes on some of the company's products.

General Mills makes everything from Cheerios cereal to Yoplait yogurt.

Rising costs have also been hurting companies like Campbell, Hershey, and J.M. Smucker.

