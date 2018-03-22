North Bay survives heavy rain, but not unscathed

In the North Bay, one might describe damage from the last night's storm as being predictably unpredictable.Angelina Marrufo of Santa Rosa certainly never imagined the havoc an oak tree would cause in her front yard. "We've seen it swaying but we never thought it could fall."It did, however, threading a large needle between her apartment and the street. It missed her bedroom and landed atop a car parked on West Steele Lane."It felt like an earthquake. A big bang," she said. "I was saved by an angel."In Monte Rio, a large bay tree fell on an unoccupied house. There were no injuries, but plenty of splinters.Elsewhere, the junction of Highway 12 and 121 in Schelleville has a long history of flash floods.Today, another, with one-foot deep water. The driver of a red Toyota escaped unharmed, but wet.