Wrong way crash kills driver in Santa Clara

Santa Clara Police say driver of Toyota Camry was speeding wrong way on El Camino, went over median and flipped before hitting shipping containers. Driver is dead. Don’t believe anyone else is in car but not 100% certain until it can be moved. Alcohol suspected as factor. pic.twitter.com/RyCQ4TgsBy — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) March 23, 2018

Westbound El Camino Real closed just before Lafayette in Santa Clara due to a fatal crash. 1 person killed. pic.twitter.com/71KLvSYgct — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) March 23, 2018

One person was killed in Santa Clara early Friday morning in a single vehicle crash on El Camino Real.Police say the 90s Toyota Camry was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of El Camino Real when the driver lost control of the car at around 4:45 Friday morning.The vehicle went over the center median, launched into the eastbound lanes and crashed over a small wall in front of The Mission Inn on the corner of El Camino Real and Alviso Street.Two shipping containers being used as storage for nearby construction crews stopped the Camry from going any farther."Alcohol could be definitely a factor in this. Speed is obviously a factor in this, just given the trajectory and path of travel for the vehicle," said Santa Clara Police Captain Wahid Kazem.The driver died at the scene. Police don't believe there's another person inside but will have to wait for the vehicle to be removed to know for sure.The shipping containers will likely have to be moved to remove the Camry.The police investigation has shut down the westbound lanes of El Camino from Harrison Street and De La Cruz Boulevard.