TRAFFIC

Wrong way crash kills driver in Santa Clara

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was killed in Santa Clara early Friday morning in a single vehicle crash on El Camino Real. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
One person was killed in Santa Clara early Friday morning in a single vehicle crash on El Camino Real.

Police say the 90s Toyota Camry was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of El Camino Real when the driver lost control of the car at around 4:45 Friday morning.

The vehicle went over the center median, launched into the eastbound lanes and crashed over a small wall in front of The Mission Inn on the corner of El Camino Real and Alviso Street.



Two shipping containers being used as storage for nearby construction crews stopped the Camry from going any farther.

"Alcohol could be definitely a factor in this. Speed is obviously a factor in this, just given the trajectory and path of travel for the vehicle," said Santa Clara Police Captain Wahid Kazem.

The driver died at the scene. Police don't believe there's another person inside but will have to wait for the vehicle to be removed to know for sure.

The shipping containers will likely have to be moved to remove the Camry.

The police investigation has shut down the westbound lanes of El Camino from Harrison Street and De La Cruz Boulevard.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidenttraffic fatalitiesSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SF leaders meet with self-driving car execs over safety
5 adults in critical after multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco
Tractor-trailer carrying 50K pounds of frozen turkeys overturns
Officials: Posey Tube to reopen after sinkhole repairs
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man whose vehicle exploded at Travis AFB identified
Tesla driver hospitalized after fiery crash on SB Highway 101 in Mountain View
ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
Memorial held for Marin County deputy killed in crash on Highway 1
President Trump to sign $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto
50,000 fans expected at Levi's Stadium to watch Mexico vs. Iceland soccer game
Sacramento PD says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Show More
Former Raider Aldon Smith reportedly arrested again
2-alarm fire controlled in Berkeley, no injuries reported
Tax season terms for beginners
Hostage-taker in France kills 3, shot dead by police
For just a few dollars, strangers can learn a wealth about you online
More News
Top Video
Tesla driver hospitalized after fiery crash on SB Highway 101 in Mountain View
Man whose vehicle exploded at Travis AFB identified
50,000 fans expected at Levi's Stadium to watch Mexico vs. Iceland soccer game
ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
More Video