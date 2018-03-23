San Lorenzo high school student arrested for having gun on campus

Sky7 is over the scene at Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo, Calif. on Friday, March 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN LORENZO, Calif. --
A student at Arroyo High School in unincorporated San Lorenzo who was armed with a gun has been arrested, an Alameda County sheriff's spokesman said.

St. Ray Kelly said no shots were fired at the school, which is located at 15701 Lorenzo Ave., and no one was injured.

Kelly said the school was placed on lockdown but it was lifted after deputies finalized a systematic sweep to make sure that everything is safe.

