San Mateo deputies: Two inmates who walked away from correctional facility located

SAN MATEO, Calif. --
Two inmates who left the Glenwood Camp correctional facility on Sunday night have been located, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials said they were notified of two "walkaways" from the camp at 9:45 p.m. Sunday. The facility is located at 400 Log Cabin Ranch Road in La Honda.

Deputies were looking for a young adult man and juvenile boy who walked away from the camp, according to a county alert.

County officials said in an updated alert at 9:39 a.m. Monday that the two suspects are back in custody.
