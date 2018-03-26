Man wanted for punching, taunting 5-year-old boy on the subway in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say the boy and his mother were on a southbound G train Saturday in New York, approaching the Bergen Street station at about 4:25 p.m., when he was assaulted.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Police are searching for the attacker who punched a 5-year-old boy riding the subway in Brooklyn.

Police say the boy and his mother were on a southbound G train Saturday approaching the Bergen Street station at about 4:25 p.m. when he was assaulted.

The suspect punched the boy in the face and taunted him before fleeing the train at the station, police said.

The victim sustained bruising and swelling on the left side of his face. He was taken to NYU Langone Health Cobble Hill where was treated and released

The suspect is described as a male black, 20 years-old, short black hair, mustache, 6'0" tall, 160 lbs., with a medium build. He was last seen wearing an olive colored long sleeve shirt, black jacket, black sneakers and beige cargo pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child injuredsubway crimeu.s. & worldviolenceassaultcrimeNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights
SF Giants face Oakland A's in pre-season Bay Bridge Series Game 2
SUV pulled from Lake Merritt after couple found dead
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
Bay Area doctors making big impact in Mali
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
March roars after a parched February
Show More
Zuckerberg invited to testify at Senate Committee hearing
San Francisco 'March for our Lives' organizer talks about event
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
More News
Top Video
SF Giants face Oakland A's in pre-season Bay Bridge Series Game 2
Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights
No mistrial for widow of Pulse nightclub shooter
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
More Video