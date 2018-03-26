AUTISM

Bullied teen with autism gets dream prom proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

A bullied teen with autism got a dream prom proposal. (KTRK)

MICHIGAN --
You've heard the saying it takes a village to raise a child. In this case, it took a community in Michigan to pull off a big surprise for a 16-year-old Portage Northern student with autism.

RELATED: How stickers help officers interact with community members with autism

It all started with Julian Martinez's best friend Korey Bradshaw.

"Someone told him retards can't go to prom. So, like, that completely brought him down. Like, 'I'm never gonna get to go to prom,' and someone told him a retard can't get a date," Bradshaw said.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with bullying and teen mental health

Bradshaw wanted to do something special for Martinez, so she decided to ask him to prom.

With a little help, Bradshaw was able to connect with Ricki Strasser from Wicked Jeeps West.

RELATED: Boy with autism receives thousands of rainbow pictures after tragic loss of parents

Strasser says her heart was broken when she learned about the bullying Martinez had experienced and wanted to help.

"They broke his phone, they punched him in his stomach, they called him horrible names and they've told him to commit suicide. You know, things like that. It's not okay to do that to anybody," Strasser said.

The Jeeps served as a prop for one very important question: Will you go to prom?

RELATED: Teen's 'cheesy' promposal to girl with Down syndrome goes viral

"Everyone seems to try to single him out due to his disability and, like, we all try to avoid the fact that he has this disability because he's still his own person," Bradshaw said.

Several companies stepped in to offer up a corsage and boutineer, hair, and a special suit for Martinez.

The event, from start to finish, put a big smile on his face.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypromfeel goodu.s. & worldautismdistractionMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTISM
How stickers help officers interact with autism community
Orinda toy company makes Christmas wish come true for boy
Dad: Ind. boy with autism arrested for fighting school bullies
The Good Doctor: 'More important than a TV show'
More autism
SOCIETY
ICE accused of using Facebook to track undocumented immigrants
VIDEO: Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette
ABC7's Dion Lim emcees Expat Woman's Empowered Leadership Conference
What is Earth Hour?
More Society
Top Stories
Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights
SF Giants face Oakland A's in pre-season Bay Bridge Series Game 2
SUV pulled from Lake Merritt after couple found dead
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
Bay Area doctors making big impact in Mali
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
March roars after a parched February
Show More
Zuckerberg invited to testify at Senate Committee hearing
San Francisco 'March for our Lives' organizer talks about event
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
More News
Top Video
SF Giants face Oakland A's in pre-season Bay Bridge Series Game 2
Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights
No mistrial for widow of Pulse nightclub shooter
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
More Video