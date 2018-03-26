WRONGFUL CONVICTION

Exonerated man returns to job as White Sox groundskeeper after 23 years in prison

EMBED </>More Videos

After a two-decade long gap in his resume, Nevest Coleman returned to the grounds of Guaranteed Rate Field.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO --
After a two-decade long gap in his resume, Nevest Coleman returned to the grounds of Guaranteed Rate Field Monday.

Imprisoned for a rape and murder he didn't commit, Coleman was exonerated and released in November.

RELATED: Philadelphia man exonerated after 24 years in prison: 'I feel wonderful'

On Monday, Coleman picked up right where he left off 23 years ago, as the Chicago White Sox welcomed him back with open arms.

It was a surreal moment for Coleman, reporting to Gate 4 with lunch bag in hand and walking the field with Jerry Powe and Harry Smith. The last time they punched the clock together was in 1994.

"I knew I got off work, and then next thing I knew I ain't see the streets no more. That's about all I knew," Coleman said.

RELATED: San Jose man exonerated of child molestation and kidnapping

Coleman and co-defendant Darryl Fulton were convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in Englewood. But in November, 23 years into their sentences, they were exonerated and released.

Coleman returned to his grounds keeping job for the White Sox in high-spirits, happy to pick up where he left off.

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Exonerated Lake County man now on death bed waiting for check from California

"The past is the past now. There's no more anger upset frustration. When I was in there, I was miserable, but now I've got my loved ones behind my on my side, that misery is gone now," Coleman said.
His co-worker Jerry Powe, is now his boss.

"He was a good, excellent worker. We're glad to have him back," Powe said.

RELATED: Northern California Innocence Project hopes ABC's 'Conviction' will shed light on injustice

And co-worker Harry Smith could hardly contain his excitement.

"I almost cried when I saw him because I hadn't seen him in a long time. I didn't even know he was even out," Smith said.

Coleman got straight to work, power-washing the area around Gate 4 and looking forward to a new life and White Sox Opening Day.

Coleman is a seasonal employee but he says he has his sights set on a full-time gig in the future.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsChicago White Soxfeel goodwrongful convictionwrongfully accusedu.s. & worldrapemurdercrimeChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Murder charges dropped against 2 exonerated Chicago men
DNA evidence may exonerate 2 Chicago men in prison for 23 years
Man freed from prison after 29 years, conviction overturned
Man freed, charges dropped at hearing for pending murder retrial
WRONGFUL CONVICTION
San Jose man exonerated of child molestation and kidnapping
Philly man exonerated after 24 years in prison: 'I feel wonderful'
NorCal Innocence Project hopes 'Conviction' will show injustice
Man freed after DNA evidence clears him of child's murder
More wrongful conviction
SPORTS
Giants, A's fans gear up for exciting season with Bay Bridge Series
Dusty Baker back with Giants as special adviser to CEO
Sharks beat Blackhawks 4-3 in shootout for 8th straight win
Pacers, Warriors square off for first time this season
SF Giants face Oakland A's in pre-season Bay Bridge Series Game 2
More Sports
Top Stories
Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights
SF Giants face Oakland A's in pre-season Bay Bridge Series Game 2
SUV pulled from Lake Merritt after couple found dead
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
Bay Area doctors making big impact in Mali
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
March roars after a parched February
Show More
Zuckerberg invited to testify at Senate Committee hearing
San Francisco 'March for our Lives' organizer talks about event
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
More News
Top Video
SF Giants face Oakland A's in pre-season Bay Bridge Series Game 2
Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights
No mistrial for widow of Pulse nightclub shooter
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
More Video